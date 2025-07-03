Headley pens new deal with Man City

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Dante Headley has committed to a new deal with Manchester City.

The talented fullback, 16, has resisted interest from across Europe to sign new terms with City.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Headley has penned a long-term agreement with the club this week.

City consider Headley an "elite talent" for the future, with the defender a first-choice for England U17s.

The teen has come right through the youth system at the Etihad Campus.

 

