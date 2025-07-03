Headley pens new deal with Man City

Dante Headley has committed to a new deal with Manchester City.

The talented fullback, 16, has resisted interest from across Europe to sign new terms with City.

Advertisement Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Headley has penned a long-term agreement with the club this week.

City consider Headley an "elite talent" for the future, with the defender a first-choice for England U17s.

The teen has come right through the youth system at the Etihad Campus.