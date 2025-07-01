Inzaghi: Al Hilal beating Man City like Everest without oxygen

Al-Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi compared his team’s stunning 4-3 extra-time victory over Manchester City in the Club World Cup last 16 to “climbing Mount Everest without oxygen,”.

The Saudi team will take on Brazil’s Fluminense in the quarter-finals on Friday, following Marcos Leonardo’s 112th-minute winner that sealed a thrilling seven-goal clash in Orlando.

"The key to this result was the players, and the heart they put on the pitch tonight. We had to do something extraordinary because we all know Manchester City, that team.

"We had to climb Mount Everest without oxygen and we made it. All the players were exceptional in everything, in the possession phase, the non-possession phase.

"We were very well organised in possession and we played well from a technical point of view against a team which is really aggressive and strong in possession.

"(Pep) Guardiola, I believe, is the best coach in the world, but tonight we did our best and I believe we deserve this result."