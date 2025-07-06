Tribal Football
Man City consider Nico surprise sale
Manchester City are ready to listen to offers for Nico Gonzalez.

The Spain midfielder only joined City in January from Porto for €60m.

However, BILD says Nico could be on the move again this summer.

With Rodri now fully fit and Tijjani Reijnders arriving from AC Milan, Nico is in danger of becoming surplus to requirements at City in terms of midfield optiions.

As such, Nico's agent is already offering the midfielder to clubs across Europe and in Saudi Arabia - and for their part, City are willing to sell.

