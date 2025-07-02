Man City set deadline to sell unwanted ace Jack Grealish

Man City are reportedly looking to sell unwanted winger Jack Grealish as soon as possible with Pep Guardiola keen on reducing his squad.

The 29-year-old was left out of Man City’s squad for the new-look FIFA Club World Cup as they push him towards the exit door.

According to GiveMeSport, City had hoped to have his future sorted ahead of pre-season but that is proving to be trickier than expected.

Previous reports had put City’s valuation of Grealish at the £50 million mark but finding a club willing to pay that fee hasn’t been easy.

They are now willing to loan the England international out in order to reduce squad numbers but would prefer to move him on permanently.

The report adds Newcastle had previously registered an interest but that seems to have dried up, while AC Milan and Napoli are looking at other targets.