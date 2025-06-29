Man City outcast Grealish personal demands proving issue for suitors
Jack Grealish faces needing to accept a pay-cut to seal a move away from Manchester City.
The England midfielder has been put up for sale by City this summer.
However, Grealish's City salary of £300,000-a-week is turning off suitors.
The Sun says Everton, Newcastle and Napoli have all expressed interest in the former Aston Villa attacker.
But his personal terms are proving a major stumbling block, which is expected to see Grealish not rush into anything over the coming months.