Man City outcast Grealish personal demands proving issue for suitors

Jack Grealish faces needing to accept a pay-cut to seal a move away from Manchester City.

The England midfielder has been put up for sale by City this summer.

However, Grealish's City salary of £300,000-a-week is turning off suitors.

The Sun says Everton, Newcastle and Napoli have all expressed interest in the former Aston Villa attacker.

But his personal terms are proving a major stumbling block, which is expected to see Grealish not rush into anything over the coming months.

 

