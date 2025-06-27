Man City captain Bernardo: Fully fit Rodri important for us

Tribal Football
Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva was delighted for Rodri after his performance in their Club World Cup win against Juventus.

Rodri made a first start since ACL surgery in September and lasted 66 minutes in the 5-2 win on Thursday.

Bernardo was happy for his teammate, saying at the final whistle: “I don’t need to talk about Rodri. His career speaks for itself. He’s really important for us.

“Hopefully he can get his fitness better and better to be back and to be at his best form because we really need him obviously.

“It’s all good (finishing group winners) but it doesn’t count much because now it’s kill or be killed.

“We have to be ready for this next stage of important games. We’re going to prepare well.”

