PFA chief executive Molango on the Club World Cup: This is all about money!

Professional Footballers' Association chief executive Maheta Molango has given his thoughts on this year's Club World Cup.

Molango believes players are closer to going on strike over the “nonsensical” playing calendar which has led many to speak out about exhaustion and the threat of injuries that will be more common as more and more games are forced upon players.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ten Juventus players asked to be substituted during their 1-0 defeat by Real Madrid whilst Borussia Dortmund's substitutes also spent the first half of their game against Mamelodi Sundowns from their dressing room due to the heat whilst Chelsea's last-16 win over Benfica was delayed by dangerous huge thunderstorms.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri said last year players were “close” to striking over the demands being placed on them and now Molango has revealed that he is concerned about how the Club World Cup is damaging football and player wellbeing.

"We're devaluing the product and it's a shame because if I'm a US fan and that's my first exposure to soccer, that's not good," he said.

"We need to be mindful we're competing with other sports and they're very good at entertainment. Then it becomes a very poor comparison.

"We've reached a stage where the quality is dropping, because there's no way you can have a good game if you play at 4pm in Mexico.

"It's impossible, because the players themselves say to you 'I cannot. I need to manage my efforts' - which would mean what you see on the pitch is not good, the audiences drop, it's as simple as that. This is all about money.

"My hope is that people now, even from a pure business perspective, will see that it does not make sense."

He then added that players will pay the price and the upcoming season will show the consequences of so many games on those on the pitch who will likely suffer more injuries than ever before.

“It’s almost as if the lines are blurred between seasons — this is our problem. We’re not trying to single out a specific competition. It’s this feeling of accumulation of competitions that just do not talk to each other and create a calendar that’s just nonsensical.

“We always said that this season would be one that would give us tangible examples. Because sometimes you can talk about stuff but when people are in the middle of it, then they really realise what it means.

“I think (Manchester City head coach) Pep Guardiola said the other day, and we agree, let’s see what happens in October, November — that’s when you’re going to start seeing (the impact), because you pay the price.”