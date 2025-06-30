Tribal Football
Most Read
Bryan Mbeumo's Man United salary offer revealed
Aston Villa find replacement for wantaway Martinez
Chelsea agree Joao Pedro deal
Liverpool ready to offer winger in Marc Guehi deal

The 51 Premier League players out of contract today including Partey and Calvert-Lewin

Zack Oaten
The 51 Premier League players out of contract today including Partey and Calvert-Lewin
The 51 Premier League players out of contract today including Partey and Calvert-LewinAction Plus
The June 30th shut-off date of contracts has arrived and many Premier League stars will now become free agents.

Thanks to the Bosman rule, those whose contract expires after June 30th will be allowed to leave the club for free and negotiate with other sides willing to snap them up ahead of the new campaign. Some players were lucky however, as the likes of Manchester United confirmed a new deal for goalkeeper Tom Heaton and Everton confirmed one for veteran defender Seamus Coleman. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold was snapped up for £10M by Real Madrid ahead of the Club World Cup in a deal that kept the club from losing him for free this month, whilst Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne joined Italian giants Napoli after negotiations over the past month. Other players are not so fortunate, however, here is a list of those due to depart their current side. 

Arsenal 

Thomas Partey 

Aston Villa 

Kortney Hause, Robin Olsen (joining Malmo) 

Bournemouth 

Chris Mepham 

Brentford 

Josh Dasilva, Ben Mee 

Brighton 

None 

Chelsea 

Lucas Bergstrom 

Crystal Palace 

Luke Plange, Jeffrey Schlupp, Joel Ward 

Everton 

Asmir Begovic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Joao Virginia, Ashley Young 

Fulham 

Tom Cairney, Kenny Tete, Carlos Vinicius, Willian 

Ipswich 

Elkan Baggott, Massimo Luongo 

Leicester City 

Jamie Vardy, Danny Ward (Due to join Wrexham)

Liverpool 

None 

Manchester City 

Kevin De Bruyne (has joined Napoli), Scott Carson 

Manchester United 

Jonny Evans (retired and has been appointed head of loans and pathways at Manchester United), Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof 

Newcastle United 

Jamal Lewis, John Ruddy, Callum Wilson 

Nottingham Forest 

Wayne Hennessey, Harry Toffolo 

Southampton 

Adam Lallana (retiring), Joe Lumley (joining Bristol City), Kyle Walker-Peters 

Tottenham 

Fraser Forster, Sergio Reguilon, Alfie Whiteman 

West Ham 

Michail Antonio (West Ham delaying contract decision), Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal, Lukasz Fabianski, Danny Ings, Kurt Zouma 

Wolves 

Craig Dawson, Pablo Sarabia, Nelson Semedo 

Mentions
Premier LeaguePartey ThomasDe Bruyne KevinManchester UnitedLiverpoolEvertonManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Neom willing to meet West Ham price for Kudus
Liverpool held positive talks with De Bruyne before he decided to join Napoli
Father admits Miller set to leave Motherwell; Prem clubs face disappointment