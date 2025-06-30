The 51 Premier League players out of contract today including Partey and Calvert-Lewin

The June 30th shut-off date of contracts has arrived and many Premier League stars will now become free agents.

Thanks to the Bosman rule, those whose contract expires after June 30th will be allowed to leave the club for free and negotiate with other sides willing to snap them up ahead of the new campaign. Some players were lucky however, as the likes of Manchester United confirmed a new deal for goalkeeper Tom Heaton and Everton confirmed one for veteran defender Seamus Coleman.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold was snapped up for £10M by Real Madrid ahead of the Club World Cup in a deal that kept the club from losing him for free this month, whilst Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne joined Italian giants Napoli after negotiations over the past month. Other players are not so fortunate, however, here is a list of those due to depart their current side.

Arsenal

Thomas Partey

Aston Villa

Kortney Hause, Robin Olsen (joining Malmo)

Bournemouth

Chris Mepham

Brentford

Josh Dasilva, Ben Mee

Brighton

None

Chelsea

Lucas Bergstrom

Crystal Palace

Luke Plange, Jeffrey Schlupp, Joel Ward

Everton

Asmir Begovic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Joao Virginia, Ashley Young

Fulham

Tom Cairney, Kenny Tete, Carlos Vinicius, Willian

Ipswich

Elkan Baggott, Massimo Luongo

Leicester City

Jamie Vardy, Danny Ward (Due to join Wrexham)

Liverpool

None

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne (has joined Napoli), Scott Carson

Manchester United

Jonny Evans (retired and has been appointed head of loans and pathways at Manchester United), Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof

Newcastle United

Jamal Lewis, John Ruddy, Callum Wilson

Nottingham Forest

Wayne Hennessey, Harry Toffolo

Southampton

Adam Lallana (retiring), Joe Lumley (joining Bristol City), Kyle Walker-Peters

Tottenham

Fraser Forster, Sergio Reguilon, Alfie Whiteman

West Ham

Michail Antonio (West Ham delaying contract decision), Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal, Lukasz Fabianski, Danny Ings, Kurt Zouma

Wolves

Craig Dawson, Pablo Sarabia, Nelson Semedo