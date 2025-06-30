The 51 Premier League players out of contract today including Partey and Calvert-Lewin
Thanks to the Bosman rule, those whose contract expires after June 30th will be allowed to leave the club for free and negotiate with other sides willing to snap them up ahead of the new campaign. Some players were lucky however, as the likes of Manchester United confirmed a new deal for goalkeeper Tom Heaton and Everton confirmed one for veteran defender Seamus Coleman.
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold was snapped up for £10M by Real Madrid ahead of the Club World Cup in a deal that kept the club from losing him for free this month, whilst Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne joined Italian giants Napoli after negotiations over the past month. Other players are not so fortunate, however, here is a list of those due to depart their current side.
Arsenal
Thomas Partey
Aston Villa
Kortney Hause, Robin Olsen (joining Malmo)
Bournemouth
Chris Mepham
Brentford
Josh Dasilva, Ben Mee
Brighton
None
Chelsea
Lucas Bergstrom
Crystal Palace
Luke Plange, Jeffrey Schlupp, Joel Ward
Everton
Asmir Begovic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Joao Virginia, Ashley Young
Fulham
Tom Cairney, Kenny Tete, Carlos Vinicius, Willian
Ipswich
Elkan Baggott, Massimo Luongo
Leicester City
Jamie Vardy, Danny Ward (Due to join Wrexham)
Liverpool
None
Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne (has joined Napoli), Scott Carson
Manchester United
Jonny Evans (retired and has been appointed head of loans and pathways at Manchester United), Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof
Newcastle United
Jamal Lewis, John Ruddy, Callum Wilson
Nottingham Forest
Wayne Hennessey, Harry Toffolo
Southampton
Adam Lallana (retiring), Joe Lumley (joining Bristol City), Kyle Walker-Peters
Tottenham
Fraser Forster, Sergio Reguilon, Alfie Whiteman
West Ham
Michail Antonio (West Ham delaying contract decision), Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal, Lukasz Fabianski, Danny Ings, Kurt Zouma
Wolves
Craig Dawson, Pablo Sarabia, Nelson Semedo