Man City eye cut-price Denzel Dumfries deal

Man City are reportedly eyeing a move for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries after it emerged he has a €25 million in his contract.

The 29-year-old played a key role for the Italians as they reached the Champions League final before ultimately losing 5-0 to PSG.

It has since been revealed that he has a shockingly low €25 million release clause in his contract, which has caught the attention of City and Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Inter are understood to be desperate to keep the Dutchman at the club but fear they could be powerless should either of the two clubs activate the clause.

Pep Guardiola is currently looking to replace Kyle Walker, who left City to join newly promoted Burnley earlier in the summer.