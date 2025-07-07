Sporting President Varandas rejects Arsenal's latest €65M bid for striker Gyokeres

Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas has rejected Arsenal's latest bid for striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners are closing in on a move for Gyokeres, who has scored 97 goals in 102 games since joining Sporting Lisbon back in 2023. The Swedish international has been linked with both Arsenal and Manchester United in recent months but it looks like the Red Devils’ interest has died down.

Arsenal are pushing to strike a deal for Gyokeres but their recent bid is wide off the mark as the Portuguese side try to get the best price possible for the 27-year-old who is in his prime. Speaking on his YouTube channel on Monday afternoon, journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed Varandas had rejected the deal as negotiations stall.

"There was a new contact last night between Arsenal and Sporting to try to accelerate and close the deal on the transfer fee package, and so club to club with Sporting, but Sporting and their president, Frederico Varandas are still not accepting the final details of the proposal made by Arsenal.

“It doesn't mean that it's over, but obviously, I don't want to give you a feeling of a negative update, but it's part of the negotiation. So yesterday, there was a new club-to-club contact, and Sporting are insisting on €70m fixed fee, while Arsenal were starting at €65m plus add-ons. Sporting want €76m, so that's the position of the club."

Arsenal have signed two new players so far this summer in Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea and midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. Gyokeres could be their third summer signing but the club must up their bid to match Sporting’s demands or manager Mikel Arteta could head into the season without a world class striker.