Man City and Dias agree to discuss new terms
Manchester City are ready to open new contract talks with Ruben Dias.

The Portugal defender is regarded as a cornerstone of City manager Pep Guardiola's plans for this coming season and beyond.

Dias' current deal runs to 2027 and management are ready to upgrade and extend the arrangement.

Negotiations are expected to get underway in the coming weeks, soon after  City players have finished their summer holidays. 

City's squad are now on their break after their round 16 Club World Cup elimination by Al-Hilal this week.

