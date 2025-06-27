Club World Cup group review: All games recap and round of 16 draw

The FIFA Club World Cup group stage has drawn to a close, and despite a few weather setbacks and dubious fan attendances, the competition is shaping up nicely heading into the knockout stages - but who will be facing who in the last 16?

An intriguing summer has seen a few shocks along the way, notably reigning European champions PSG succumbing to a humbling defeat against Brazilian side Botafogo.

The Club World Cup has also acted as an exciting introduction to several high-profile new signings for fans of major clubs, particularly Jobe Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund and Rayan Cherki at Manchester City.

Now, with the group stages complete, football fans around the world can buckle up for some thoroughly intriguing knockout match-ups over the next few weeks.

Here's a recap of what happened during the group stage and what to look forward to ahead of the knockouts.

Which teams have qualified for the 2025 Club World Cup knockout stage?

Group A: Palmeiras, Inter Miami

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Botafogo

Group C: Bayern Munich, Benfica

Group D: Flamengo, Chelsea

Group E: Inter Milan, Monterrey

Group F: Borussia Dortmund, Fluminense

Group G: Manchester City, Juventus

Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal

As many heavily tipped, Manchester City and Juventus breezed through Group G, both securing their place in the knockouts with a game to spare before facing each other.

City ultimately prevailed with a 5-2 thumping of the Italians, meaning they progress as group winners and finish the stage as the only team with a 100 per cent record.

Pep Guardiola's side will face Saudi team Al Hilal in the last 16 after they finished runners-up in Group H, while Juventus will face the daunting task of Real Madrid in the next stage.

European champions Paris Saint-Germain topped Group B – where Atletico Madrid crashed out – and await a reunion with Lionel Messi in the next round as Inter Miami finished second in Group A.

Bayern Munich hammered in 12 goals to progress through Group C behind Benfica, while their German counterparts Borussia Dortmund led Group F.

Brazilian sides Palmeiras, Flamengo, Botafogo and Fluminense are all through, impressing for South America as they provided stern tests for some of the European giants.

Biggest upsets in the 2025 Club World Cup group stage

The mercurial Lionel Messi produced a moment of match-winning magic to help Inter Miami come back to beat Porto in Atlanta.

Earning a free-kick on the edge of the Porto box, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner bent a stunning shot over the wall and into the corner to boost Miami's odds of progression.

The goal came after Samu Aghehowa's first-half penalty for Porto was cancelled out by Venezuelan midfielder Telasco Segovia.

Arguably, the biggest shock of the Club World Cup group stage saw Brazilian side Botafogo stun current European champions PSG.

Igor Jesus' deflected strike proved to be the difference at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena as the South American outfit held off some serious PSG pressure.

It was a first defeat since May for PSG, who also failed to score in a match for the first time since March when they were blanked by Liverpool in the Champions League.

Not as much of an 'upset', but an eyebrow-raising result saw Flamengo rally from behind to beat Chelsea, who suffered a major collapse in Philadelphia.

Pedro Neto gave Chelsea the lead, but they then conceded twice and lost Nicolas Jackson to a red card, all in just six second-half minutes.

Substitute Wallace Yan wrapped up the victory for a dogged Flamengo team managed by former Chelsea defender Filipe Luis.

Club World Cup 2025 top scorers

Three goals:

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

Kenan Yildiz (Juventus)

Wessam Abou Ali (Al Ahly)

Angel Di Maria (Benfica)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

It is currently level at the top of the Club World Cup scoring charts with five players tied on three goals after the group stage.

Plenty of big names trail just behind on two goals, including Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Lautaro Martinez and Thomas Muller to pick out a few.

Best matches in the 2025 Club World Cup last 16

Plenty of eyes will look towards Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta when Inter Miami's Lionel Messi faces former side PSG in the last 16.

Messi moved to Miami after two seasons with PSG, but didn't have the most fruitful spell, previously admitting he was "unhappy" during his time there.

Now, he will get the chance to face off against his old employers in a match filled with plenty of other sub-plots.

Messi and his former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, plus Miami coach Javier Mascherano face their old boss Luis Enrique, who will be in the other dugout.

Flamengo have captured everyone's attention at the Club World Cup and have been rewarded for their Group D-topping display with a knockout clash against Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian Serie A leaders are unbeaten with two wins and one draw so far, headlined by their comeback win over Chelsea.

Bayern finished second in Group C to set up this heavyweight match-up in Miami, which should promise plenty of attacking quality.

The German powerhouses struck 12 goals in the group stage, albeit 10 of them coming in their opening game against New Zealand's Auckland City.

European giants Real Madrid and Juventus have been paired together in arguably the most eye-catching fixture in the last 16 of the Club World Cup.

Xabi Alonso's baptism of fire as the new boss of Madrid has started well, with Los Blancos going undefeated in Group H, recovering from a slightly disappointing opening draw against Saudi side Al Hilal with wins against Mexico's Pachuca and Austria's Salzburg.

Meanwhile, Juventus were looking good up until their thumping at the hands of Manchester City in their final group stage game, albeit after both sides had already qualified for the knockout rounds.

