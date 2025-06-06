Tuchel reacts to Postecoglou sack despite Europa triumph

Thomas Tuchel expressed great respect for Ange Postecoglou but hinted he understands Tottenham’s decision to sack the Australian coach.

Despite winning the Europa League and ending a 17-year trophy drought, their poor league performance made the coach’s position untenable.

The former Chelsea manager admits he feels sympathy but insists that managers are ultimately "responsible" for the results.

“I have the biggest respect for him. He’s a huge character. But we are responsible for the results,” Tuchel told the media.

“I feel for every manager, and have huge sympathy, especially in this spot (being sacked) I was in the same spot and it was horrible.”