Melvin Boel named new manager of Go Ahead Eagles

Melvin Boel will take over as Go Ahead Eagles boss

Shortly after confirming Paul Simonis' move to Wolfsburg, Go Ahead Eagles on Thursday presented former FC Dordrecht manager Melvin Boel as their new head coach.

The 38-year-old Boel has signed a three-year contract at the Adelaarshorst, where he'll replace the successful Paul Simonis, who won the club their first major trophy in 92 years by beating AZ in the KNVB Beker final in April.

Boel arrives from Eerste Divisie side FC Dordrecht, with whom he made it to the semi-finals of last season's promotion play-offs in his first season in charge. Boel arrived in Dordrecht in the summer of 2024 from Feyenoord, where he led the U21 side.

After an internship in the 2023-24 season under head coach Rene Hake, Boel returns to Deventer. "When Go Ahead Eagles contacted me earlier this week about a possible head coach position, I didn't have to think twice," said Boel on the club website.

"I know Go Ahead Eagles as a warm club. The talks with the board gave me a lot of confidence."

Boel takes over a Go Ahead Eagles side which finished seventh in the Dutch Eredivisie and will feature in next season's UEFA Europa League's League Phase.

Incoming technical director Mark van Hintum praised Boel's resourcefulness. "It's great that we found a new trainer so quickly. With Melvin, we are bringing in a young, ambitious trainer. At FC Dordrecht, Melvin demonstrated a clear vision for football despite limited resources."