Tribal Football
Most Read
Rabiot on Greenwood: If he hadn't had all of his problems, Mason would be the star...
Segunda Division promotion playoffs: Oviedo take control against Almeria; Mirandes and Real Racing all square
Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid shirt number revealed
Prem trio prepare offers for Man Utd outcast Sancho

Silkeborg midfielder seals dream transfer to Bodo/Glimt

Svend Bertil Frandsen
Anders Klynge has secured a dream move to Bodo/Glimt
Anders Klynge has secured a dream move to Bodo/Glimt ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Gonzales Photo/Morten Kjaer
Norwegian Europa League semi-finalists Bodø/Glimt have signed the 24-year old Danish midfielder Anders Klynge from Silkeborg on a free transfer.

Anders Klynge has secured a big step up the career ladder. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Norwegian champions from Bodo/Glimt have just announced the signing of Danish midfielder Anders Klynge, who joins the club on a free transfer. 

Klynge has played the past five years in Silkeborg, but chose not to extend his contract. 

Now his career is set to continue in northern Norway, where Bodo/Glimt has given him a contract until the summer of 2028. 

"It feels absolutely fantastic. I've been looking forward to it a lot, and I think it's really cool that I can now call myself a Bodo/Glimt player", says Klynge to the club's website. 

In August, the northern Norwegian club will enter the playoffs for the qualification for the Champions League's league phase. Kjetil Knutsen's troops are seeded in the competition. 

24-year-old Klynge played 163 games for Silkeborg. He has scored 12 goals and made 33 appearances for the club.

Mentions
EliteserienSuperligaEuropa LeagueKlynge AndersBodo/GlimtSilkeborg
Related Articles
Maddison opens up on Tottenham captain Son: He’s one of the best humans I’ve ever met
Spurs dominate selection for Europa League Team of the Season
Spurs goalscorers Porro, Solanke: We're going to the final!