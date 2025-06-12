Silkeborg midfielder seals dream transfer to Bodo/Glimt

Norwegian Europa League semi-finalists Bodø/Glimt have signed the 24-year old Danish midfielder Anders Klynge from Silkeborg on a free transfer.

Anders Klynge has secured a big step up the career ladder.

The Norwegian champions from Bodo/Glimt have just announced the signing of Danish midfielder Anders Klynge, who joins the club on a free transfer.

Klynge has played the past five years in Silkeborg, but chose not to extend his contract.

Now his career is set to continue in northern Norway, where Bodo/Glimt has given him a contract until the summer of 2028.

"It feels absolutely fantastic. I've been looking forward to it a lot, and I think it's really cool that I can now call myself a Bodo/Glimt player", says Klynge to the club's website.

In August, the northern Norwegian club will enter the playoffs for the qualification for the Champions League's league phase. Kjetil Knutsen's troops are seeded in the competition.

24-year-old Klynge played 163 games for Silkeborg. He has scored 12 goals and made 33 appearances for the club.