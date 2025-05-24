Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Onana's brother defends Man Utd star after Europa final loss
Onana’s brother defends Man Utd star after Europa final loss IPA, Independent Photo Agency / Alamy / Profimedia
Andre Onana’s brother came to the defence of the Manchester United goalkeeper following their Europa League final loss to Tottenham in Bilbao.

The Cameroon international could have saved Brennan Johnson’s goal, but he was caught off guard, leading many to question if he is the right choice for the Red Devils.

However, Onana’s brother Christian has publicly defended the United No.1. claiming that one bad night does not diminish Andre’s standing in the game.

“It doesn’t change his status as a great player. He’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and what’s more, he’s an Indomitable Lion. A lion can slip, but he never falls,” he told Le Bled Parle.

Onana signed a five-year contract when he joined the club and is committed to Old Trafford until at least the summer of 2028.

