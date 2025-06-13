Redknapp on Tottenham players not backing Postecoglou: Why didn't you try a bit harder?

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has spoken on the lack of backing former manager Ange Postecoglou had at the club.

Redknapp, who managed Spurs from 2008 to 2012, said that Postecoglou’s dismissal was “harsh” but understood that despite winning the Europa League their league position was unacceptable. Postecoglou was sacked just 16 days after leading the club to their first trophy in 17 years and has now been replaced by Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

Yves Bissouma also revealed some emotional private messages between him and Postecoglou as he revealed his support for the former manager but Redknapp wasn’t a fan of such public gestures after such an event. Speaking at a Soccer Aid training session on Thursday, he was irritated by the messages after Postcoglou was sacked and said it’s typical of footballers.

"That's football, that's what footballers do. Oh we love the previous manager well why didn't you try a bit harder you might not have finished fourth from bottom.

"It's the same old message. The king is dead, long live the king. That's football."

"They all come out and say the manager was great and then the new manager comes and he'll great," Redknapp added. "Then when he goes they're sorry to see him go. That's football, you mustn't take any notice of what they say."

Now, with Frank in charge, the Tottenham squad will have to adapt to an entirely new system and if reports are correct will be welcoming Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo to the side. A lot of change is happening at the side and whether the squad will back Frank is yet to be known. What is certain is that when Frank eventually leaves, the players will likely prove Redknapp right once again.