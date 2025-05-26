Cunha posts emotional message to Wolves fans ahead of £62.5m move to Man Utd

Wolves striker Matheus Cunha has posted a heartfelt message on Instagram ahead of his move to Manchester United this summer.

According to journalist Fabrizo Romano and multiple reports from Mail Online and The Mirror, Cunha will sign a deal until June 2030 with an option until 2031in a deal worth £62.5M. United have yet to activate the clause in Cunha's contract, which has to be paid in three instalments of £20.85m over two years but the deal is reportedly ready to be struck next week after all details are checked over.

Advertisement Advertisement

The star has wanted to join United for some time now, and their failure to win the Europa League final against Tottenham clearly isn’t an obstacle stopping him from making the switch to manager Ruben Amorim’s side who will go under a huge rebuild in the coming months.

Writing on Instagram, the Brazilian opened up on how much he adores the club and those who have supported him since he joined the side from Atlético Madrid in a permanent move in 2023.

“Wolves, what can I say to you?

“What an incredible season. We didn’t get to where you deserve to be, but we did everything we could to make you proud. I love these guys.

“Individually, it was the best season of my life. All of this was only possible because of all the dedication and love I have for this club. I became the Brazilian with the most goals in a Premier League season, along with @roberto_firmino and @gabriel.martinelli ????????????????.

“I made mistakes and got things right, but always because I lived this club so much. All I ever wanted was to do the impossible for Wolves. Another one is over.

“And thank you all for all the affection.”

Cunha is likely to be given the No.10 shirt, which currently belongs to Marcus Rashford who will depart the side after a successful loan spell with Aston Villa. The striker found the back of the net on 15 occasions and will be central to Amorim’s side next season who will benefit from no European football which will allow United to focus on the league and getting back into a European competition.