Forest write letter to UEFA over Palace's controversial Europa League place

Crystal Palace's potential Europa League participation has come under question by Nottingham Forest who have now sent a letter to UEFA.

UEFA's rules state "no individual or legal entity" can hold a majority of shareholder voting rights at two clubs in the same European tournament. John Textor, an American businessman who owns a 43 per cent stake in the Premier League team, also holds ownership of Lyon, who have qualified for Europe's secondary competition which has therefore put their European place into question.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was himself forced to step aside from the day-to-day running of the club when it looked like Forest might qualify for the Champions League, as he also owns Greek side Olympiakos, who had already qualified at the time. The side now stand to gain if Palace are unable to compete in Europe and could be lifted to the Europa League ahead of the new season.

The Times reports that Forest have been in touch with European football's governing body about this issue in a written letter, asking for clarity on the situation that has been widely reported for some time. Palace's bosses attended a meeting in Switzerland last week with UEFA's Club Financial Control Body as they prepare for a decision by European football's governing body, which is expected to come within in the next three weeks.

Palace have argued that all decisions relating to the way the club is run are down to the executive chairman, Steve Parish, and Textor has no direct involvement in such matters. However, UEFA's strict adherence to their rules could pose a problem for the FA Cup winners who may find themselves without European football next season.