Palace fighting for Euro place today in crunch Nyon meeting

MatchDay Images Limited / Alamy / Profimedia
Crystal Palace are battling to keep their Europa League dream alive today.

The FA Cup winners have qualified for next season's competition, but their participation is under threat due to UEFA's multi-ownership rules.

Palace's part-owner John Textor is chairman and owner of Olympique Lyon, which have also qualified for the Europa League next season.

The Mirror says as it stands, Palace facing being blocked from playing in the competition. As such, Eagles officials will be in Nyon, Switzerland, today to meet with UEFA about the situation.

The key will be Palace proving no resources nor personnel are shared between the clubs. Manchester United and Nice, with Ineos holding stakes in both, were able to compete in the Europa League last season by meeting UEFA's criteria, as were Manchester City and Girona for the Champions League. Girona are owned by the City Football Group.

For their part, Palace are confident proving there is no overlapping with Lyon in today's summit. 

 

