Mourinho suggests Tottenham owner Levy only cares for the money after Europa League win

Former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has suggested that owner Daniel Levy only cares for the finances of winning the Europa League.

Tottenham’s Europa League Final win over Manchester United means the club are finally back in the Champions League, which will boost the club’s finances ahead of the summer transfer window. Mourinho has managed both United and Tottenham, winning the Europa League with United in 2017 but failing to win anything with the North London side.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mourinho suggested that whilst supporters are happy to see their side lift a trophy, owner Levy cares more about the financial side as he prepares for a financial windfall.

“The impact is obvious, Tottenham plays Champions League and of course for Mr Levy, the millions that the Champions League gives for him is the best news.

“For the fans, for the players, for Ange, it's a title.”

It is clear that Mourinho still has bad blood with Levy after leaving on bad terms with the chairman who is a controversial figure among the Tottenham supporters. The two-time Champions League winner was sacked by Spurs in April 2021 after just 17 months in charge of the North London club and clearly feels some animosity towards Levy all these years later.