Cost for Tottenham to sack Ange Postecoglou revealed

Alex Roberts
Cost for Tottenham to sack Ange Postecoglou revealedAction Plus
Tottenham are still toying with the idea of sacking manager Ange Postecoglou despite ending their 17-year trophy drought and the cost has now been revealed.

A 1-0 Europa League final win over Man United helped pave over the cracks for Postecoglou but Tottenham’s horror show domestically mean his job is still in danger.

Several reports have suggested that a decision regarding the Australian manager’s future will be made this week, and it has now been revealed how much it would cost Spurs to let him go.

Per The Telegraph, his dismissal could cost the North London club in the region of £4 million. Postecoglou would also be due a £2 million for leading Spurs to Europa League glory.

Fulham’s Marco Silva and Brentford’s Thomas Frank have both been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham should they decide to pull the trigger.

