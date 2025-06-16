Palace receive huge Europa League boost as Textor plans to sell shares to the public

Crystal Palace owner John Textor is set to list the club for an initial public offering (IPO) in America which will allow fans to purchase shares in the side.

UEFA are understood to have requested that Eagles bosses further outline the ownership and decision-making structure at Selhurst Park as a decision is being made as whether to allow them to enter the Europa League next season after they lifted the FA Cup.

The Eagles are in danger of exclusion from the Europa League because Textor’s company owns Lyon in the French league as well as a 43 per cent stake in Palace. Although Textor has no day-to-day involvement in the running of the club, he has now submitted a confidential S-1 filing, with institutional investors invited to buy shares in it.

This initial public offering (IPO) will allow anyone to buy shares into the side and the decision was confirmed by the club in a brief statement.

“Eagle Football Holdings announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares.

“The size and price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined. The initial public offering is subject to market and other conditions and the completion of the SEC’s review process.”