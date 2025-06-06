Postecoglou brutally sacked by Tottenham despite ending club's trophy drought

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has been sacked with immediate effect despite winning the Europa League.

After woeful Premier League campaign which saw them finish 17th in the table with 22 defeats, Postecoglou’s time at Spurs has come to an end. This will have been a difficult decision considering he has fan support after their Europa League triumph but after such a dire domestic campaign the writing was on the wall.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is said to be his successor after anothe great season with the Bees but nothing is confirmed yet. Reports suggest that Levy will have a compensation bill of around £4M and this would be on top of the £2m bonus the head coach received for ending their trophy drought.

The news was confirmed by journalist Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein, in what is a harsh sacking from the club after finishing the season by securing the club’s first trophy in 17 years.

“BREAKING: Ange Postecoglou has been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur. ????

“Decision made by chairman Daniel Levy.”

Postecoglou has remained defiant over his future in recent months and spoke after the final about his side will go on to challenge for more silverware now that the spell has been broken. Those trophies will not come under him however, as he prepares to watch his side compete for silverware under new management.

"I didn't want us to just enjoy the moment," he told Australian Story about his third season remarks.

"I also wanted us to think about what's next, you know - don't settle for this. We've got a taste of it now. My players have got a taste for it.

"The club's got a taste for it. Well, let's make sure we're back here again."

Defender Pedro Porro recently stood by Postecoglou and revealed that the dressing room is behind him despite media speculation surrounding his future.

"Him continuing would be good for the dressing room. He has built a very good group and coaches also need time.

"In the league things didn't go well but he made us win a trophy. That's important too.

"The people in the dressing room with weight have to understand that."