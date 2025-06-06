Shearer furious as Spurs sack Postecoglou after Europa triumph

Alan Shearer has slammed Tottenham for sacking Ange Postecoglou despite the manager ending the club’s long trophy drought.

Despite ending their trophy drought since 2008, the season also marked the team’s worst Premier League campaign since 1976/77, when they were relegated to Division Two.

"What a stupid game football is!!!!" Shearer commented to Tottenham's official announcement of Postecoglou's departure.

Tottenham have now been linked with Brentford’s Thomas Frank, Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, and Fulham’s Marco Silva, as they look to appoint a new manager quickly to shape the squad ahead of next season.