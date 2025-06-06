Man Utd CEO Berrada on the future of the club: We need to invest in the squad to improve

Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada has opened up on the plans for the future of the club after a dire season under manager Ruben Amorim.

Berrada is confident everything is in place for United to turn their fortunes around after what was the worst season in the club’s entire history last season. The Red Devils finished just outside the relegation zone, were knocked out of both domestic cups and fell to Tottenham in the Europa League final.

Advertisement Advertisement

United have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves in a £62.5M deal and are closing in on Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo for a similar price as the side take no time in improving the side which clearly isn’t up to scratch. During the earnings call, Berrada highlighted the club's infrastructure commitments, including the Carrington training centre revamp and plans for a new 100,000-seat stadium.

"We remain focused on infrastructure, with the redevelopment of our Carrington Training Complex continuing and on track, which will be the heart of our club, providing world-class facilities for all our teams and our staff," he said.

"We have also announced our aspiration to pursue a new 100,000-seat stadium, sitting at the heart of the regeneration of the Old Trafford area, which would be a catalyst for growth and investment in our local community. We are continuing to work with all the relevant stakeholders, including central Government, to support their vision for growth."

He also stated that said there is an expectation for a huge improvement next season under Amorim who he expects will lead the side back into European football which they will be without next season.

"We were proud to reach the final of the UEFA Europa League. But ultimately, we were disappointed to finish as runner-up in Bilbao.

"We had a difficult season in the Premier League, which we all know fell below our standards - and we have a clear expectation of improvement next season."