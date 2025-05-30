Amorim names mixed starting XI as Man Utd try to bounce back against Hong Kong

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has named a mixed starting eleven ahead of their post season clash with Hong Kong.

United fell to a 1-0 defeat to ASEAN All-Stars in Kuala Lumpur in an exhibition contest on Wednesday afternoon as the squad who are coming off the the back of their worst season in history, were booed by the supporters on the other side of the globe. Maung Maung Lwin’s strike provided the only goal as the Red Devils looked helpless in the sweltering heat.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now, United face Hong Kong on Friday afternoon as they attempt to show fans in Malaysia that the club can still put on a show despite many of the squad looking for a way out. Amorim’s starting eleven was a mix of youth and experience in a choice that he hopes will result in a win in front of thousands of dedicated fans.

Starting lineup: Tom Heaton; Godwill Kukonki, Jonny Evans, Tyler Fredricson; Jaydan Kamason, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes (c), Harry Amass; Alejandro Garnacho, Shea Lacey; Rasmus Hojlund.

This will be Evans’ farewell game for the club as he waves by supporters after two stints at Old Trafford, the first which saw him make 198 appearances for his boyhood club between 2006 and 2015 before being drafted in by then-manager Erik ten Hag to rebuild his defense.

As well as Evans, this could be the final game for Fernandes and Garnacho, who have had a public falling out with Amorim in recent weeks following the Europa League final. The game kicks off at 1PM BST and will be an interesting watch as United’s Asia tour comes to a close.