Man City new boy Rayan Cherki wants to 'kill' Man United

Man City star Rayan Cherki has vowed to 'kill' Man United after their dramatic late win over former club Lyon in last season's Europa League.

Harry Maguire scored the winning goal in extra time as Man United eliminated Lyon on their way to the Europa League final, which they ultimately lost 1-0 to Tottenham.

Cherki was a standout in the tie and has now joined rivals Man City for a reported fee of just over £30 million.

The attacking midfielder now has his eye on revenge, vowing to ‘kill’ Man United when he finally faces them in a Man City shirt.

Following a training session with his new team-mates in the USA, Cherki said: "I didn’t like it when Manchester United won the game against Lyon because I am a Lyonnais. Now I am waiting for the game (to) kill them. I just (wanted) to go to Manchester City."