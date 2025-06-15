Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres' dream destination revealed after Man United snub
Man Utd make sale decision between Hojlund and Zirkzee
LaLiga promotion showdown: Real Oviedo and Mirandes face-off
Premier League ready to rival Man United in Douglas Luiz pursuit

Man City new boy Rayan Cherki wants to 'kill' Man United

Alex Roberts
Man City new boy Rayan Cherki wants to 'kill' Man United
Man City new boy Rayan Cherki wants to 'kill' Man UnitedLeonardo Fernandez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Profimedia
Man City star Rayan Cherki has vowed to 'kill' Man United after their dramatic late win over former club Lyon in last season's Europa League.

Harry Maguire scored the winning goal in extra time as Man United eliminated Lyon on their way to the Europa League final, which they ultimately lost 1-0 to Tottenham.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cherki was a standout in the tie and has now joined rivals Man City for a reported fee of just over £30 million.

The attacking midfielder now has his eye on revenge, vowing to ‘kill’ Man United when he finally faces them in a Man City shirt.

Following a training session with his new team-mates in the USA, Cherki said: "I didn’t like it when Manchester United won the game against Lyon because I am a Lyonnais. Now I am waiting for the game (to) kill them. I just (wanted) to go to Manchester City."

Mentions
Europa LeagueCherki RayanManchester UnitedManchester CityLyon