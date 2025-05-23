Garnacho eyes Man Utd exit as Chelsea, Napoli show interest

Argentina star Alejandro Garnacho may leave Manchester United this summer after feeling disappointed by their Europa League final loss.

The South American expressed his disappointment about being benched for Red Devils’ 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur, despite starting 10 of their last 14 games in the competition.

He hinted at leaving the club in his post-match interview and was disappointed with coach Ruben Amorim's handling of the situation before the final.

Former Atletico Madrid star Garnacho attracted interest from Napoli and Chelsea in January, and his representatives believe more Premier League clubs will show interest.

The Serie A side are expected to try again this summer, with Manchester United reportedly willing to sell him for around €45 million (£37m/$51m).