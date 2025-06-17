Tottenham says Thomas Frank was chosen among 30 candidates

Tribal Football
Svend Bertil Frandsen
Thomas Frank was chosen among 30 candidates for the Tottenham job
Tottenham CEO Vinai Venkatesham has revealed that Thomas Frank was chosen among more than 30 other candidates to succeed Ange Postecoglou as manager.

Tottenham chose Thomas Frank as their new head coach last week, and were made to pay London rivals Brentford £10million in the process as Franks appointment was published only days after Spurs chose to sack Postecoglou despite winning the Europa League to celebrate their first major trophy success in 17 years.

“We ran a really, really thorough process at speed,” says Tottenham CEO Vinai Venkatesham. “We defined 10 characteristics that we think are important to be a successful manager at Tottenham Hotspur. We analysed in real detail through our technical staff led by Johan Lange more than 30 candidates."

“We had a shortlist, we spent a lot of time with the shortlist, and Thomas was absolutely the number one candidate. I could not be more excited to have him join the club."

“I agree with everything that Daniel said around his characteristics. Personally, one of the things I’m really excited about is he’s an outstanding developer of young players. I really look forward to seeing what he can do with the squad that we have here.”

Tottenham confirmed Frank’s first match as Spurs boss, with a fixture against Luton Town scheduled for Saturday, 26 July at Kenilworth Road, kicking off at 3 pm.

