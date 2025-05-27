Maddison opens up on Tottenham captain Son: He’s one of the best humans I’ve ever met

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison has spoken on captain Heung-Min Son and the respect he has for him after the Europa League victory this season.

Brennan Johnson's scrappy goal was enough to help Spurs end their 17-year wait for a trophy in Bilbao as they defeated league rivals Manchester United. Thousands of Spurs fans took to the streets of North London on Friday for the club’s trophy parade in what has been a revolutionary season under manager Ange Postecoglou despite their domestic campaign.

Seconds after the final whistle in Bilbao, Heung-Min Son and James Maddison embraced on the pitch, teary eyed and happy to have claimed their first piece of European silverware after sticking by a club that many thought would never win a trophy again. Speaking to the club website, Maddison expressed his admiration for Son and how happy he was to see a trophy being handed to one of the nicest people on the planet.

“We had a moment on the pitch at the end and I just said to him how much I loved him, adore him, what he stands for as a person, and to take it all in,” said Madders, who played such a key role in the latter stages before injury struck in the first leg of the semi-final against Bodo/Glimt, ending his season early.

“He’s one of the best humans I’ve ever met. I love him so much. I’m so happy he had that moment in Bilbao, lifting the trophy for this club, the club he loves. He’s been here for 10 years and to watch him and share that moment with him, all of this, this is our job, this is what we do, but as a human being, you will not meet a nicer man. How it treats everyone. How he treats my family every time he sees them. How he is with my children. He’s just a brilliant man and I’m so, so happy for him.”

Despite the European success, Tottenham's poor form in the Premier League with a 17th-place finish and a record 22 defeats will have to improve under Postecoglou next season, however. If Maddison and Son want to embrace in celebration once again then Spurs will have to improve on all fronts heading into the new season where the North London side will compete in the Champions League.