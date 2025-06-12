New US group in talks to buy Textor out of Palace

NBA star Jimmy Butler is part of a group seeking to buy into Crystal Palace.

American John Textor is ready to sell his 43 per cent stake in the club this month.

Textor is prepared to sell up to help Palace secure their place in next season's Europa League. Textor-owned Lyon have also qualified for the competition, which could see Palace barred due to UEFA's multi-club ownership rules.

Butler and his partners are led by ex-Morgan Stanley exec Bejan Esmaili and former Roc Nation lawyer Wajid Mir, reports the Athletic. Butler is a six-time NBA all-star.

Textor wants £175m to sell up.

Should Palace be thrown out of the Europa League, Nottingham Forest would be promoted from the Conference League to the Europa League while Brighton would take a slot in the Conference League.