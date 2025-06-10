Lamptey signs contract extension at Brighton despite links to Tottenham and Everton

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey has agreed a one-year contract extension with the club despite transfer links elsewhere.

The right-back was out of contract this summer and Europa League champions Tottenham, Everton and freshly relegated Leicester City were all rumoured to be interested in snapping him up for free. However, despite the new deal the defender has only signed a one year extension which may suggest that his future with the Seagulls is limited and he may move on unless this next campaign is a success.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler spoke on the deal and revealed how happy he is to see him stay ahead of the new season.

“We’re delighted Tariq is staying with us. He wants to help the team achieve our targets and gives us great options in wide areas.

“We are looking forward to Tariq being part of our journey next season.”

Albion have also secured Abdallah Sima, Seb Jensen, Harry Mills, Odel Offiah and Jamie Mullins on contract extensions as Hurzeler prepares his side for what will be another race for a European qualification spot next season against the likes of Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.