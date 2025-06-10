Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United eye Bryan Mbeumo alternative as deal stalls
Viktor Gyokeres 'furious' with Sporting over broken promise
Man United release TEN players ahead of summer overhaul
Chelsea brutally release four players including goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom

Lamptey signs contract extension at Brighton despite links to Tottenham and Everton

Zack Oaten
Lamptey signs contract extension at Brighton despite links to Tottenham and Everton
Lamptey signs contract extension at Brighton despite links to Tottenham and EvertonTribal Football
Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey has agreed a one-year contract extension with the club despite transfer links elsewhere.

The right-back was out of contract this summer and Europa League champions Tottenham, Everton and freshly relegated Leicester City were all rumoured to be interested in snapping him up for free. However, despite the new deal the defender has only signed a one year extension which may suggest that his future with the Seagulls is limited and he may move on unless this next campaign is a success. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler spoke on the deal and revealed how happy he is to see him stay ahead of the new season. 

“We’re delighted Tariq is staying with us. He wants to help the team achieve our targets and gives us great options in wide areas. 

“We are looking forward to Tariq being part of our journey next season.” 

Albion have also secured Abdallah Sima, Seb Jensen, Harry Mills, Odel Offiah and Jamie Mullins on contract extensions as Hurzeler prepares his side for what will be another race for a European qualification spot next season against the likes of Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United. 

Mentions
Europa LeagueLamptey TariqHurzeler FabianBrightonEvertonTottenhamLeicesterPremier League
Related Articles
Wrexham launch bid for Tottenham defender Davies
Carsley unveils England U21 squad as major names pull out
Hurzeler on Tottenham's Postecoglou: I think he’s a role model for young coaches, like me