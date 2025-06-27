Crystal Palace's Europa League fate delayed by UEFA until Monday

UEFA decision on Crystal Palace's Europa League place has been delayed until Monday.

UEFA’s decision on whether the Eagles can compete in the Europa League next season has been delayed. Standard Sport reports that the decision has now been postponed until Monday at the earliest as fans wait anxiously for a verdict that will greatly impact the future of the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Club owner John Textor also owns Ligue 1 side Lyon who also qualified for the Europa League. This week he sold his stake in Palace to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson in a desperate attempt to avoid Palace missing out on European football due to multi-club ownership rules.

Under UEFA rules, Lyon would have taken the spot in the Europa League because they finished higher (sixth) in their domestic league than Palace (12th). This would have been a major blow for Palace both financially and reputationally as they seek European football that would boost the club overall.

Lyon were this week forcibly relegated to the French second division due to poor finances this week which will have greatly affected UEFA’s decision. Their relegation could mean that Palace get the European spot after all, but the decision will be formally revealed next week at the earliest.