Malmo begin Champions League quest in Tbilisi, Hacken face Trnava

Malmo and Hacken have met in league and cup this season

The first stop en route to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) proper for Allsvenskan champions Malmo will be Tbilisi, Georgia, as Sweden's record champions have be drawn to face Iberia 1999 in the First Qualifying Round of the 2025/26 edition.

Malmo, who were knocked out in the Playoff round a year ago before being eliminated in the League Phase of the UEFA Europa League (UEL), were the fourth-highest ranked of the 28 teams in Tuesday's draw.

That ensured they were one of the seeded teams, and therefore could not be drawn against the likes of FCSB of Romania and Ludogorets Razgrad of Bulgaria.

Instead, they were drawn to face Iberia 1999 from Georgia's capital, Tbilisi. Iberia won the Erovnuli Liga in 2024, their second title after 2018, when they won under their former name, FC Saburtalo.

This campaign will be their second in the UCL qualifiers - in 2019/20, they beat Sheriff in the First Qualifying Round before losing to Dinamo Zagreb.

Malmo will play the first leg away from home on 8th or 9th July, before hosting the second leg in Sweden on 15th or 16th July.

The winner of the tie is guaranteed to be seeded for the Second Qualifying Round, the draw for which takes place tomorrow, with matches taking place at the end of July.

The 1979 European Cup finalists last reached the UCL proper in 2021/22, when they were eliminated in the Group Stage. It will be Malmo's first competitive meeting with Georgian opposition, while Iberia have never faced Swedish opponents.

Hacken begin Europa League in Slovakia

Hacken, who qualified for the UEL by virtue of beating Malmo in the Svenska Cupen Final last month, have been drawn to face Spartak Trnava in the First Qualifying Round.

According to the UEFA Coefficient rankings, this draw was the kindest possible for unseeded Hacken, as the Slovakian side were the lowest ranked of the eight seeds in the draw, as the side from Gothenburg avoided heavy-hitters including Shakhtar Donetsk, Legia Warsaw and Partizan.

This season will be Hacken's 10th in European competition, though six defeats in six Group Stage matches in the 2023/24 UEL remains their only competition proper appearance.

Last year, they lost out to Heidenheim in the UEFA Conference League Playoff Round.

Spartak finished third in the Slovak First League for the fifth season in a row, and will be the first team from Slovakia that Hacken has met.

The Wasps will be away for the first leg on 10th July, before welcoming Spartak to Bravida Arena for the return match on 17th July.

