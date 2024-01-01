Advertisement
Super Lig breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, scores and videos
Super Lig
Besiktas signing Immobile posts Lazio farewell: A privilege to be your captain
DONE DEAL: Bestikas pull off stunning Immobile coup
Fulham, Sheffield Utd linked as Oxlade-Chamberlain granted Besiktas transfer
Atalanta coach Gasperini details swoop for Zaniolo
Ankara Keciorengucu chairman admits 'Liverpool, Arsenal and BVB' want whizkid Yilmaz
Burnley rival Trabzonspor for Liverpool defender Phillips
Trabzonspor told to up bid for Liverpool defender Phillips
Everton plan bid for Galatasaray defender Sanchez
Liverpool ponder bid for Galatasaray star Alper Yilmaz
Man Utd challenge Arsenal for Kadioglu
Mourinho wants ex-Newcastle star Saint-Maximin at Fenerbahce
Lazio president Lotito responds to Besiktas Immobile rumours
Sevilla striker En-Nesyri chooses Mourinho's Fenerbahce
Newcastle threaten Arsenal plans for Fenerbahce fullback Kadioglu
Trabzonspor option for Liverpool defender Phillips
DONE DEAL: Lazio sign Hatayspor midfielder Dele-Bashiru
DONE DEAL: Atalanta sign Galatasaray midfielder Zaniolo
Fenerbahce coach Mourinho delighted keeping Soyuncu: Atletico Madrid had many options
Galatasaray director Kırmızı insists Zaniolo Atalanta sale no sure thing
Man Utd, Spurs eyeing Galatasaray winger Yilmaz
DONE DEAL: Atletico Madrid announce departure of Soyuncu to Fenerbahce
Mourinho pressure has Liverpool making Nunez call
Michy Batshuayi completes controversial move to Galatasaray
Palace (plus two more) offered chance to ferry Zaha away from Galatasaray
Arsenal in advanced talks to sign Besiktas striker Kilicsoy
