Galatasaray make improved Victor Osimhen bid

Galatasaray have reportedly made an improved offer for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen after having their first bid rejected by the Italian champions.

Galatasaray are incredibly keen on bringing Osimhen, 26, to the club on a permenant basis following a successful loan spell in Turkey.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Nigeria international scored an impressive 37 goals and provided seven assists in his 41 games across all competitions last season.

Their first bid of €55 million was almost immediately turned down by Napoli as they hold out for the €75 million release clause in his contract.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Galatasaray have returned with an offer that matches that clause and it is now up to Napoli as to whether they want to sanction the deal or not.

The only caveat is that the payment would be in instalments over the next five years, so it technically hasn’t triggered the clause.