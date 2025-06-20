FC Utrecht face Turkish rivalry in race for Haller

FC Utrecht are reportedly not the only club interested in signing striker Sebastien Haller from Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund and Sebastien Haller want to part ways this summer, and FC Utrecht would like to welcome Haller back permanently. The French-Ivorian striker spent the last six months on loan at the Eredivisie side, for whom he also played between 2014 and 2016 and scored 51 goals in 98 appearances.

Haller earns €9 million annually at Dortmund and would reportedly only earn €500.000 per year in Utrecht, according to Ruhr24.

However, FC Utrecht are reportedly not the only club interested in Haller. According to the usually reliable Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Turkish Super Lig side Antalyaspor are interested in the Ivorian international and have already met with his representatives.

The 30-year-old Haller, who also played for West Ham and Eintracht Frankfurt, is under contract at Dortmund until 2026.