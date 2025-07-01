Abraham set for Besiktas move as club confirms talks
"Negotiations have begun with the player and his club AS Roma regarding the transfer of professional football player Kevin Oghenetega Tamaraebi Bakumo-Abraham," the Istanbul club said in a statement using his full name.
The 27-year-old currently has a year left of his contract with the Italian club.
Italian media reports said the talks were about a loan.
"Hello Black Eagles, I'm coming for you, see you at the airport," Abraham said in a video on board the club's private plane that was posted on its Instagram account.
He was expected to arrive in Turkey's largest city later on Tuesday.
Abraham signed for Serie A club AS Roma in August 2021 on a five-year contract after a move from Premier League club Chelsea for a fee of 41 million euros (£35 million) and was an integral member of the side that won the 2022 Europa Conference League trophy.
The former England international recently concluded a stint on loan with Roma's rivals AC Milan for the 2024/25 season, scoring 10 goals in all competitions.