Galatasaray launch fresh Victor Osimhen bid

Galatasaray have reportedly launched a club-record bid to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli following his successful loan at the Turkish giants.

The Super Lig champions are incredibly keen on bringing the 26-year-old back to the club after he managed to score 37 goals and provide seven assists in his 41 games.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, they’ve sent an offer of €55 million to Napoli, although it remains well below their €75 million asking price.

Only €5 million of that fee isn’t guaranteed and it would easily become the highest transfer in the history of Turkish football.

Osimhen is understood to be keen on a return to Galatasaray with Premier League clubs seemingly uninterested in his signature.