Jose Mourinho meets with Son Heung-min to discuss Fenerbahce move

Jose Mourinho reportedly met with Tottenham captain Son Heung-min in order to convoince him to make the move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, the two met recently with Son, 32, increasingly open to a move to Fenerbahce.

Fichajes suggests Fenerbahce would be willing to splash the cash in order to lure the Tottenham star to the club and offer him a bumper €12m a year contract.

Mourinho is pushing for the move having spent a season and a half working with Son during his time at Tottenham between 2019 and 2021.

Tottenham are understood to be reluctant to see their captain leave but could be swayed should they receive a significant transfer offer since he has one year left on his current contract.