Jadon Sancho to Fenerbahce deal OFF after Jose Mourinho intervention

Man United winger Jadon Sancho's potential move to Fenerbahce is reportedly off after Jose Mourinho intervened to veto the deal.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Mourinho had a conversation with current Man United manager Ruben Amorim regarding his character.

Advertisement Advertisement

The two managers are understood to have a good relationship and as a result, the former Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid manager has decided against pursing a deal for the 25-year-old.

Sancho has options, however, with Serie A sides Napoli and Juventus both said to be interested in the winger’s services.

Negotiations over personal details with Juventus are said to be at an advanced stage after United reportedly accepted a £21 million offer.