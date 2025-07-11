Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho

Manchester United have accepted a bid from Juventus for Jadon Sancho.

Sancho spent last season on-loan with Chelsea, though the Blues passed on taking up his £25m permanent option.

Advertisement Advertisement

Il Corriere dello Sport says United have now accepted an offer from Juve for £21.5m this week.

However, England international is yet to agree personal terms with the Bianconeri.

Along with Juve, former club Borussia Dortmund are also interested, though they are pushing for a loan-to-buy arrangement rather than the Bianconeri's outright offer.