Man Utd complete the signing of Southampton teenager after over a year of scouting

Manchester United have signed 15-year-old Harley Emsden James from Southampton as they look towards the future.

The centre-back arrives at Old Trafford following approval from the Premier League after over a year of scouting the teenager who attracted a lot of attention due to his performances for the Saints in the past few years.

The 16 year old was wanted by Chelsea, Newcastle United, Tottenham, and Aston Villa but in the end he was tempted by United who have given the likes of Chido Obi a chance in the first team under manager Ruben Amorim in recent seasons.

Confirming the deal, journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that the deal is complete in a deal that shows how the side are looking towards the future as they invest in young talents.

“Talented 15 year old centre back Harley Emsden James has signed for Manchester United, here we go!

“PL approve transfer, United recruitment team have been tracking Emsden James closely over the past 12 to 14 months.

“Man Utd see Emsden James as a major talent for the future.”

United will now intergrate him into the academy ahead of the new season where he will be closely watched over the next few years to see his progress which has already been impressive so far.