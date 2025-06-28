Fenerbahce make ambitious move for Jhon Duran

Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce are in talks with Al-Nassr over an ambitious move for former Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that the Turkish giants want to sign the 21-year-old with a move understood to be close.

Current club Al-Nassr have given their greenlight and will allow Duran to join Mourinho’s side for an as of yet unknown fee.

Duran has struggled to settle in Saudi Arabia but has been a consistent goal scorer, bagging 12 is his 18 games across all competitions.

Mourinho will doubtless be hoping the Colombia international can be a key player as they seek to win their first league title since 2011.