Turan thrilled to take Shakhtar job: We'll play the 'Arda Turan way'; my message to Turkey fans

Arda Turan is delighted taking charge of Shakhtar Donetsk.

The former Turkey and Atletico Madrid star was named new Shakhtar coach this week. He is the first Turkish coach in Shakhtar Donetsk's history and has signed a contract until 2027

Turan says this is the biggest step in his coaching career, stating: “We will win the championship. I believe in it."

But the goals are not just internal. Turan, who successfully led Eyüpspor from Turkey’s Second Division to a 6th place finish in the Süper Lig in just two seasons, believes in a Shakhtar at European level.

“I was at the Arsenal vs PSG semi-final match in the Champions League. Now I dream that Shakhtar could be one of those teams in the semi-finals one day.

“I’m very lucky because we are going to work with a club like Shakhtar, which has a deep historical background. So as a staff, we will add some details to this heritage and make every player understand that he is a Shakhtar player, a valuable footballer and part of a valuable club with a big history.”

Playing style

Turan plans to put into practice a style of play that has matured over the years as a result of the influence of the various coaches he has worked with throughout his career.

“I have my own system called the Arda Turan system. I got everything good from them (managers he played for), but I created my own style. My game is based on two things: passing and reacting. Reaction can be offensive and defensive. We will teach that and go step by step.

“What I need to underline is that starting with Darijo (Srna), Mr. (Serhii) Palkin, you sitting here in my house, all the WhatsApp groups we’ve created, what I feel is love. If we love what we do, we will achieve great results. So, I am very happy to be at Shakhtar.

“Mr Palkin is a true gentleman. I need to emphasise this. I was impressed by him as a person.”

Turan added, “I want every young Turkish player, Galatasaray, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona fan to follow Shakhtar on all social media platforms. 80 million people support us right now. I don’t know about social media, but the Turkish people are always with me. I know their hearts are always with me.”