Fenerbahce 'send representative' to discuss Yves Bissouma deal with Tottenham

Fenerbahce have reportedly sent an agent to North London to help broker a deal for defensive midfielder Yves Bissouma with Tottenham.

According to Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, Jose Mourinho is pushing the club to get the deal done and is incredibly keen on signing the 28-year-old.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bissouma is understood to be open to the move and pervious reported have suggested he’s already agreed personal terms with Fenerbahce.

There is no indication as of yet as to how much Tottenham would demand for the sale of Bissouma but his contract is set to expire at the end of next season.

The defensive midfielder was key for Ange Postecoglou last season, making 44 appearances across all competitions and popping up with two goals.