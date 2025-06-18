Tribal Football
Man Utd offer goalkeeper to Turkish side despite his desire to avoid the Super Lig
Manchester United have offered goalkeeper Altay Bayindir to Turkish side Goztepe as they attempt to offload him this summer.

According to the Turkish newspaper Sabeh, United have approached Goztepe as they offer up the Polish international who has struggled since his arrival at Old Trafford from Fenerbahce during the 2023 summer window. Bayindir was also reportedly offered to Turkey’s big four clubs – Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Trabzonspor but they all turned down the chance to sign him. 

However, the United shot stopper doesn't want to return to the Super Lig and reports suggest that he would like to remain in Western Europe. Sport Republic, the group that owns the Turkish outfit also own newly relegated Southampton who could potentially be interested in snapping him up in the future if he does make the move and perform in the Super Lig. 

Bayindir joined United in the summer of 2023 from Fenerbahce in a deal worth around £4.3M but the Red Devils are now unlikely to make a profit on the goalkeeper who has played second fiddle to Andre Onana in recent years. The goalkeeper has made just 11 appearances for United and is contracted until June 2027, this summer may be his chance to start fresh at another club whilst he is in his prime at 27 years old. 

