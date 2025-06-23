Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could be set for a move away from the club due to his relegation clause.

Galatasaray and Rangers are among the clubs credited with an interest in Ramsdale according to talkSPORT and The Mirror who believe that his £20M release clause is an attractive price for the England international. Ramsdale is said to want to return to a top-flight club to help him earn a place in England’s World Cup squad next year under England boss Thomas Tuchel.

The 27-year-old joined the Saints from Arsenal last summer in a move worth an initial £18M but was relegated from the Premier League in his career as Southampton finished bottom of the league. Ramsdale made 30 league appearances for Southampton during the campaign and failed to impress despite his obvious qualities.

Football.London confirmed that Ramsdale’s deal includes a sell-on clause should Ramsdale move on from St. Mary's in the future which means if he is sold for £20M then the North London side will receive a cut of the fee. Manager Mikel Arteta will be hoping that is the case as he builds funds to fuel his squad overhaul in preparation for another title race next season.

England are next in action in September, with qualifying matches against Andorra and Serbia and a move to either Galatasaray or Rangers could help Ramsdale catch the eye of Tuchel who has likely never considered him for the first team since he took over from former manager Gareth Southgate.