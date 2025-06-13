Emiliano Martinez 'waiting for Man United' despite Galatasaray interest

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is reportedly waiting to see if Man United make an offer for him amid interest from Turkish side Galatasaray.

The 32-year-old looks set to leave Villa Park this summer having spent the past five years with the club, making 213 appearances.

Man United are one of several sides understood to be interested in Martinez with doubts growing over current number one Andre Onana.

Per reports in Argentina, from Bolavip, the World Cup winner would love to move to Old Trafford despite interest from Galatasaray.

Ruben Amorim’s side are unlikely to make a move for Martinez unless Onana is sold, with Saudi Pro League clubs reported to be interested.